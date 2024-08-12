Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPCR shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,402,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,407,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,531,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 434,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 173,523 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 101,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 68,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $33.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.86 and a beta of -3.52. Structure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

