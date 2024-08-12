Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.63.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPCR shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st.
NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $33.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.86 and a beta of -3.52. Structure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $75.02.
Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
