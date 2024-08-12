Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at JMP Securities

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -43.86 and a beta of -3.52. Structure Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPCR. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.