Stryve Foods (SNAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 103.77% and a negative return on equity of 432.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.25) EPS.

Stryve Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

SNAX opened at $1.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.07. Stryve Foods has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

