Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $8.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

NOVA has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $859.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $16.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,953 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 866,705 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,568,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,782,000 after acquiring an additional 81,653 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $3,002,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

