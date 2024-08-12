Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGHC
Super Group Stock Up 2.3 %
Super Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Super Group by 318.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 118,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 90,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Super Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.
Super Group Company Profile
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Super Group
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- It’s Time to Take a Second Look at Take-Two Interactive Stock
- What is a Dividend King?
- Cirrus Logic Stock Surges on Strong Apple iPhone Upgrade Cycle
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- The Trade Desk : Premium Digital Ad Demand Fuels Record Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.