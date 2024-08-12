Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Super Group stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. Super Group has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Super Group by 318.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 118,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 90,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Super Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

