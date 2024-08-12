Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

SGHC stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Super Group has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Super Group’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Group by 318.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 118,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 90,289 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

