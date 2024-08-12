Susquehanna Boosts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $320.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CYBR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $290.83.

CYBR stock opened at $273.72 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $148.01 and a 12-month high of $284.10. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 61,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 506.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

