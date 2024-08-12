Susquehanna Boosts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $55.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

ZG has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.93.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZG

Zillow Group Price Performance

Zillow Group stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.63. 46,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,285. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.07.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $255,856.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $334,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,953.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,394 shares of company stock worth $10,279,878. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,384,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,096,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 3,675.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 44,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.