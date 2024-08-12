Susquehanna Lowers Stem (NYSE:STEM) to Neutral

Susquehanna lowered shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Stem from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $1.40 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.71.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $0.58 on Friday. Stem has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $93.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.06 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 213.33% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stem by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 720,080 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

