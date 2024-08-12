Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) PT Raised to $32.00 at Citigroup

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sweetgreen in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.60.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. Sweetgreen has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 2.30.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $86,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 147,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038. 21.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth about $223,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

