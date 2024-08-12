Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Sylogist to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital set a C$13.25 target price on shares of Sylogist in a research note on Friday.

TSE:SYZ opened at C$11.24 on Monday. Sylogist has a 12 month low of C$6.46 and a 12 month high of C$11.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$263.35 million, a P/E ratio of 562.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). Sylogist had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of C$16.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sylogist will post 0.3203147 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Sylogist’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

