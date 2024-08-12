Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $90.00 at TD Cowen

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.78.

Synaptics stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. Synaptics has a one year low of $67.83 and a one year high of $121.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synaptics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 26.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

