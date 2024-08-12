Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TALO. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $11.64 on Thursday. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.43 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,072,904 shares in the company, valued at $415,199,125.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,549,000 shares of company stock worth $17,058,070. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Talos Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 573,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Talos Energy by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 181,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 36,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

