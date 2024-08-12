Talphera (TLPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect Talphera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Talphera Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TLPH opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.33. Talphera has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Talphera
Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.
