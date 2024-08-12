Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,801,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $19,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $13,127,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,284,000. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $989.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $16.73.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 41.41%. The firm had revenue of $100.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Target Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

