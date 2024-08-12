Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ (TARS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00.
TARS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.17.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,152,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,835,000 after acquiring an additional 271,640 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,197,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,725,000 after purchasing an additional 74,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,398,000 after purchasing an additional 231,131 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $48,380,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,904,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
