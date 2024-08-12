TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Raised to $19.00 at Citigroup

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised TaskUs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TaskUs from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of TASK stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 198,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,158. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TaskUs by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,935 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth $990,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

