TD Cowen Boosts Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target to $82.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $71.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.76. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $3,106,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,433,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,542,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,440 shares of company stock worth $6,856,016 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 37,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth $27,942,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 327.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 981,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 752,133 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

