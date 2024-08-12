TD Cowen Increases Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target to $140.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.25.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $115.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.07. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

