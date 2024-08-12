TD Cowen Increases Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $145.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $137.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTRA. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $114.57 on Friday. Natera has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $117.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Natera will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $185,946.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,315.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,315.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $613,683.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,209,089.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,387 shares of company stock worth $9,547,136 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Natera by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Natera by 6,007.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 720,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,111,000 after acquiring an additional 159,993 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 82,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,419 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

