TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) PT Lowered to $38.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price objective dropped by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the information services provider's stock. KeyCorp's price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.74% from the company's current price.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on TechTarget from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

TTGT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.81. 26,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.07. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.08 million. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in TechTarget by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

