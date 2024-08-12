Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Friday, May 10th. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.33.

TGLS stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $219.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Tecnoglass’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 105,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,300,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,431,000 after purchasing an additional 342,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

