Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) PT Raised to $59.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.33.

TGLS opened at $56.09 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $219.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Tecnoglass’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,614,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,603 shares in the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its position in Tecnoglass by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 577,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,410,000 after buying an additional 385,265 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,300,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,431,000 after acquiring an additional 342,451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 302,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,385,000 after acquiring an additional 96,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

