TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) versus Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) Head-To-Head Comparison

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TELA Bio and Titan Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $58.45 million 1.71 -$46.66 million ($1.67) -2.43 Titan Medical $17.63 million 0.23 $6.95 million $0.05 0.71

Titan Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TELA Bio. TELA Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

94.4% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of TELA Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TELA Bio and Titan Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

TELA Bio presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 226.35%. Given TELA Bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -63.82% -155.26% -48.61% Titan Medical N/A 142.97% 88.73%

Volatility and Risk

TELA Bio has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Titan Medical beats TELA Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

