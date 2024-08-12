Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

TLS has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of TLS opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.05. Telos has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld bought 46,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $209,343.51. Following the purchase, the director now owns 734,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,345.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 50,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,843,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,603.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 46,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $209,343.51. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 734,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,345.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 497,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,633. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

