Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tennant were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Tennant by 1,272.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Tennant Trading Up 1.3 %

TNC opened at $93.64 on Monday. Tennant has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.00 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

