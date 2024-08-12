Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $95.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.50.

Textron stock opened at $85.13 on Thursday. Textron has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.71%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

