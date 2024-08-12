The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.10 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

AAN opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $315.85 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $503.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aaron’s by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,379,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Aaron’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 81,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

