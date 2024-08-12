The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 141,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.8% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $63.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $65.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

