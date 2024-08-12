The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock traded down $6.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $329.30. The company had a trading volume of 150,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,779. The company has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.09.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.64.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

