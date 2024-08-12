The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Update

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,635,500 shares, a growth of 38,209.9% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,544,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Crypto stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Crypto has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

The Crypto Company, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Malibu, California.

