The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $40.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.73.

BAX opened at $37.15 on Thursday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 3,748.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Baxter International by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Baxter International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 232,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 30,832 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

