The Goldman Sachs Group Trims National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Target Price to $13.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EYE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

National Vision Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of EYE stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69. National Vision has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Vision

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 165,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

