The Goldman Sachs Group Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $19.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SEDG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.92.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.72. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $186.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $261,312,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,644,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,547,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,588 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,044,000 after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

