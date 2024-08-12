The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $355.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SHW opened at $345.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.05. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $356.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 252,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,330,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.