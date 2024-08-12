The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,178 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 50,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $43.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.