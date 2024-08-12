Tidal Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,869,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,312,000 after acquiring an additional 102,134 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $658.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.63 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 57.43% and a negative net margin of 126.49%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

