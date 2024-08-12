Tidal Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,820 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,348,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Monro by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 526,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,596,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $790.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.70 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Monro’s payout ratio is 94.92%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

