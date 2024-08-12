Tidal Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at $839,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Voyix Trading Down 1.9 %

NCR Voyix stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

NCR Voyix Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

