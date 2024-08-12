Tidal Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 11,190 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCT. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 10.6 %

PCT stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $928.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.62. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

