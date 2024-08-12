Tidal Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Performance

Shares of HCVI opened at $10.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $11.47.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial technology sectors in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

Further Reading

