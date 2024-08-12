Tidal Investments LLC Buys New Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

