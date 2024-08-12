Tidal Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $7,294,000. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Novavax by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,780,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 280,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Novavax from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Novavax Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $11.60 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.99.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. Novavax’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Novavax

In related news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Novavax news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,312 shares of company stock worth $866,212 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novavax Profile

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Articles

