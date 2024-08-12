Tidal Investments LLC Buys Shares of 13,352 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Down 15.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a market cap of $371.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.62. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Insider Activity at Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.47 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,919 shares of company stock worth $75,831 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emergent BioSolutions

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.