Tidal Investments LLC Buys Shares of 43,449 Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,449,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,391 shares during the period. 18.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $102.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.65. Vaxart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.54.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 920.00% and a negative return on equity of 121.06%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.