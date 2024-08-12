Tidal Investments LLC Buys Shares of 43,449 Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,449,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,391 shares during the period. 18.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vaxart Trading Down 8.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $102.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.65. Vaxart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.54.
Vaxart Company Profile
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vaxart
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.