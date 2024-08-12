Tidal Investments LLC Buys Shares of 6,774 Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 60,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $374.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.