Tidal Investments LLC Has $138,000 Holdings in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSX. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 679,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 40,343 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.14. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.38 million during the quarter. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Diana Shipping Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 136.36%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

