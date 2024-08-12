Tidal Investments LLC Invests $111,000 in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 12.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 436,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 49,265 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 22.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 30.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 19.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 349,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 57,390 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Arbutus Biopharma Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $3.98.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 766.20% and a negative return on equity of 68.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

