Tidal Investments LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at $7,464,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Trading Up 13.6 %

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $534.76 million, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GDOT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Green Dot

About Green Dot

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.