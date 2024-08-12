Tidal Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $49.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.